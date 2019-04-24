DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police are investigating after several Decatur homes were hit with paintballs.
It happened Monday in the 1600-1900 blocks of N. 29th St.
Eight homes were hit with pink paintballs.
Three homeowners made complaints to police. However, only one had damage. It had a hole in the siding.
Police recorded the calls as criminal defacement.
Residents heard male and female voices from the street.
One resident had video surveillance and is checking it to see if they can see the suspects.
If you have any information, call Decatur police.