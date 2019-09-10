DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Decatur Public Schools will release students two hours early on Sept. 11 and Sept. 12, the district announced in a release.
Students will be going home early on those days because of heat, it said. Only the two above dates will be affected.
Sangamon Valley district leaders said students there will be sent home at 1 p.m. on the same days.
Pershing Pre-K is scheduled to dismiss at 11 a.m. on Sept. 11-12 with no afternoon program. There will also not be an Alternative Education High School program in the afternoon. Pre-K and Special Education students with no latch-key agreement and who do not have an adult present at home will go to the SEAP doors on the Harris campus. Parents of those students will be asked to pick up students right away.
The district also said the following changes will apply to activities and athletics in the district on Wednesday and Thursday:
Elementary: ALL elementary athletic practices or games are canceled with the exception of wrestling. Wrestling will still take place at high schools.
Middle School: ALL middle school practices are canceled. All DPS middle school soccer games are cancelled. Garfield vs SDMS boys baseball is cancelled due to heat. Girls Softball Regional game at Mt. Zion will start at 6:00pm due to heat.
High School: Practices and game cancellations will be determined by building administration, following IHSA guidelines for heat.