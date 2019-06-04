EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - Nine people were involved in a five-car crash in Effingham County.
Illinois State Police said troopers responded to the crash Monday afternoon around 3 p.m. at milepost 158 near the Interstate 57/70 interchange. A Chevy Blazer was traveling south on I-57 when it lost a portion of its load.
The metal debris hit a car. While swerving to miss the debris, a U-Haul van pulling a Jeep rear-ended one semi which hit another.
Troopers said three passengers were riding in the Jeep. All were taken to HSHS St. Anthony's Hospital in Effingham for treatment, along with the driver of one of the semi trailers, and the passenger in the U-Haul.
The driver of the U-Haul was airlifted to HSHS St. John's Hospital in Springfield.
The driver of the Chevy Blazer was cited for having an improperly secured load.
The driver of the U-Haul was cited for having passengers in a towed vehicle.