DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - At least four local business in Decatur were affected by an early morning fire.
Firefighters were on scene putting out the flames around 1:30 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of N. Water Street. The building is home to the popular coffee shop, The River Coffee Company, Speak Easy Records and Oddities, a tattoo shop and a vintage resale shop.
The department says the fire considered this a 3rd alarm fire. Crews were able to contain the fire to the one building, only minor damage was done to the neighboring buildings.
No one was hurt and the cause is under investigation.
Crews shut down a portion of North Water Street because of debris in the roadway.
The American Red Cross was on scene.
WAND News will update this story as more information becomes available