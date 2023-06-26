(WAND WEATHER)- More hot weather and rain chances are in the Central Illinois forecast.
While much-needed rain fell Saturday night and Sunday morning across our eastern hometowns, a large portion of Central Illinois missed out on the rain.
This week, we have several chances for showers and storms.
A few isolated showers are possible this afternoon with highs in the low-to-mid-80s. It'll be rather breezy today and for the rest of the week.
Copyright 2023. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.