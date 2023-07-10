DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The City of Decatur received information from the Macon County Highway Department about sealcoating on various roads.
Weather Permitting, starting Monday, July 17, the department will be sealcoating roads.
Drivers are told to expect lane closures and delays. Do not drive on wet oil or blow grass onto the roadways.
Work will start at County Highway 41 (Wyckles Road) between IL Route 121 moving north to County Highway 18 (School Road).
It will continue to County Highway 54 (Wise Road) between County Highway 41 (Wyckles Road) and County Highway 21 (Kenney Road).
Next it will move to County Highway 18 (School Road) from Route 51 to County Highway 21 (Kenney Road).
Finally, it will move to Decatur Township roads Summit Avenue, Wayside Avenue, and Alphin Avenue.
Work will start at 6:30 a.m. and run until approximately 2:00 p.m. daily until the job is complete.
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.