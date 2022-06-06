(WAND WEATHER)- Central Illinois will see several rain chances this week.
Showers and thunderstorms are likely later today and early tonight. Some of them could be on the strong side southeast this afternoon.
A sun and cloud mix is in the forecast Tuesday before our next chance of wet weather Wednesday.
Thursday will be a nice day and then more showers and storms are likely Friday.
Highs this week will be in the 70s to near 80° through Thursday and in the mid-70s Friday and Saturday.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
