LONDON (AP) - London’s Metropolitan Police say that though the circumstances of an incident on London Bridge remain unclear, authorities are treating it as if it is terror-related.
The police acknowledged one man had been shot and killed by officers in the incident that began at 1:58 p.m. on Friday.
The police say that “at this stage, the circumstances relating to the incident at #LondonBridge remain unclear. However, as a precaution, we are currently responding to this incident as though it is terror-related.”
Several people had been stabbed close to London Bridge.
Police said the suspect was wearing a fake explosive vest.
The number of people injured has not yet been released.