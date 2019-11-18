DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police in Decatur are warning residents to never warm up their vehicles unattended and unlocked.
Over the last month Decatur Police Officers have responded to several calls where the victim's vehicle was stolen while they were warming up their car.
So far in November, seven vehicles were stolen. While all of the vehicles were left unlocked with the keys inside somewhere, police said the victims in four of the cases left their vehicles unlocked with the keys in the ignition.
On Nov. 6, a vehicle was taken from the 300 block of Burtschi Court. It was later recovered in the 500 block of E. Prairie Street with stolen plates.
Police said the victim started the vehicle to warm it up and left it running and unlocked.
A few days later, on Nov. 8, two vehicles were stolen. One was taken from South 17th Street and later found in the 1600 block of E. Clay Street in the alley, wrecked and unoccupied. The vehicle's keys were left in the ignition.
Another was taken on South 20th Street. The vehicle was found in the 800 block of E. Whitmer Street. Police said the owner of that car also stated they started the vehicle to warm it up and left it unlocked.
On Nov. 10 two more vehicles were taken. One on Grandview Drive and one on Foster Avenue. The vehicle taken from Foster Avenue was located in Springfield on Nov. 11. A juvenile was arrested by Springfield Police. The vehicle on Grandview Drive was still listed as stolen, according to DPD.
The next day on Nov. 11 a car was stolen from the 2700 block of N. Church Street. The vehicle was recovered on Sunday and was wrecked. Police said the victim started the vehicle and left it running to warm it up.
Finally, on Nov. 14 a vehicle was taken in the area of S. Forrest Green Drive. That vehicle was still listed as stolen.
According to Illinois Vehicle Code, it is a violation if you leave your vehicle running and unattended on a public roadway. If you are warming your car up in a driveway or private parking lot, citizens are asked to lock their doors or sit in the car while it warms up.