(WAND WEATHER)- Today will be the calm before the storm across Central Illinois.
Strong to severe storms are likely across the area Wednesday afternoon and evening with tornadoes, damaging winds, and large hail.
For today, we'll see an increase in clouds and it'll be breezy and warmer with highs around 70°. A few isolated showers can't be ruled out this afternoon.
By daybreak Wednesday, a few showers and storms develop.
After those move out, the breezy and warmer conditions will spark a line of severe storms ahead of a cold front.
Right now, the timeline for the severe storms will be 1-9 p.m. Wednesday.
This is a developing dangerous situation, so keep up on the latest forecast.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.