(WAND WEATHER)- Stormy weather is on the way to Central Illinois after another hot day.
It'll be breezy, hazy, hot, and humid today with increasing clouds. Highs will top out around 90°.
Showers and thunderstorms are likely tonight into Wednesday morning. More storms are possible Wednesday afternoon.
Some of the storms tonight and tomorrow could become strong to severe.
While damaging winds and large hail are the biggest threats, a tornado or two can't be ruled out.
By Thursday morning, showers will be moving out and cooler temperatures return.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.