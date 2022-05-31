Tues SVR Threat.JPG
(WAND WEATHER)- Stormy weather is on the way to Central Illinois after another hot day.
 
It'll be breezy, hazy, hot, and humid today with increasing clouds.  Highs will top out around 90°.
Showers and thunderstorms are likely tonight into Wednesday morning.  More storms are possible Wednesday afternoon.
 
Some of the storms tonight and tomorrow could become strong to severe.
 
While damaging winds and large hail are the biggest threats, a tornado or two can't be ruled out.
 
By Thursday morning, showers will be moving out and cooler temperatures return.
 
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
