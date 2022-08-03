(WAND WEATHER) - Strong to severe storms are possible across Central Illinois after another very hot day.
A "Heat Advisory" covers the area this afternoon. Highs will reach the low-90s, but it'll feel like 100°-110°.
By this afternoon, strong to severe storms are possible into the evening hours. Damaging winds and large hail are the biggest threats.
However, more flash flooding is possible this evening and tonight as periods of heavy rain fall.
More showers and storms are likely Thursday and scattered showers stick around into Friday.
It'll be hot and humid again this weekend with more showers and storms by Sunday.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
