While heat and humidity will build in across central Illinois through the weekend, we could be seeing strong to severe storms late Thursday night.
A line of strong thunderstorms will develop across northern Illinois, Iowa, and Missouri Thursday evening and drop south into central Illinois into the overnight hours.
For us, the best chances of seeing severe storms will between midnight and 4 a.m. Friday.
Damaging winds and large hail are the biggest severe weather threats. Flash flooding is also possible and there's an outside chance of an isolated tornado.
Once these storms move through central Illinois overnight, scattered showers and storms are possible Friday and Friday night.
Another round of moderate to heavy rain is likely Saturday into Sunday.
Rainfall amounts through Sunday will be in the two to four inch range and there could be isolated higher totals.
The WAND StormCenter 17 meteorologists will continue to track this severe weather threat and keep the public informed.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
