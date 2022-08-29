(WAND WEATHER) - Severe weather is likely across Central Illinois later today.
It'll be another breezy, hot, and humid day with highs well into the 80s.
Strong to severe thunderstorms are likely late this afternoon into early tonight. Damaging winds and large hail are the biggest threats.
Once the storms move out of Central Illinois, nice weather is expected for the rest of the week.
We'll see plenty of sunshine with highs around 80°-85° with overnight lows in the 50s and low-60s.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.