(WAND) - A strong cold front threatens Central Illinois with severe storms later Friday evening into the early overnight hours.
After another hot and humid day Friday with scattered showers and isolated storms, the front will drop into northern Illinois Friday evening.
While more widespread severe storms are expected across Iowa and northern Illinois, Central Illinois could see some stronger storms after 9 p.m. into the early morning hours of Saturday.
Damaging winds are the biggest threat from the storms.
A cooler and less humid weekend is on tap with more sunshine and breezy conditions Saturday and perfect weather Sunday.
Early next week, we could be seeing heavier, much-needed rain.
