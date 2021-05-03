(WAND) - The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for multiple central Illinois counties.
The warning, which is active until 5:30 p.m., is in effect for:
- Southwestern Menard County
- West central Sangamon County
- Cass County
- Southeastern Schuyler County
- Northeastern Morgan County
At 4:42 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was found near Arenzville (or near Beardstown). At that time, it was moving east at 35 miles per hour.
There is a hazard of 60 miles per hour wind gusts and half-dollar sized hail, per the NWS in Lincoln.
