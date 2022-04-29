(WAND) - Showers and thunderstorms have been persistent, but WAND’s Stormcenter Meteorologists are tracking the possibility of thunderstorms becoming severe on Saturday.
Thunderstorms are likely to pop up early Saturday morning, however, the severe weather risk comes mainly in the afternoon/evening.
Storm Prediction Center has issued a Slight Risk for most communities East of I-55, while those to the West remain under a Marginal Risk for severe weather.
Models are still honing in on the timing for this system, but WAND’s Stormcenter Meteorologists say the best timing looks to be in the afternoon/evening from 2 pm until 7 pm.
The afternoon threat is dependent on one thing; sunshine.
Sunshine is the fuel to systems as it helps destabilize the atmosphere and acts as a catalyst for severe weather. As of Friday morning, models show there could be a break in the clouds around midday, which would increase severe weather chances in the afternoon.
Thunderstorms will form ahead of the Cold Front and continue to push to the east throughout the afternoon.
Some isolated thunderstorms could become intense as the line of storms progress towards the I-57 corridor.
While most of the thunderstorms are expected to exit into Indiana by early evening, a couple could linger beyond the 6 o’clock hour.
Stormcenter Meteorologists say thunderstorms will form Saturday afternoon, but the chance for severe weather will be isolated as storms progress East. As with any chance for severe weather, our Meteorologists do not want to rule out any mode, but winds look to remain the main threat.
As we head into storm season, WAND’s Stormcenter Meteorologists stress the importance of staying weather aware. Make sure you have a way to receive alerts by downloading the WAND weather app. It’s available on Google Play and the Apple App Store, just search “WAND WX”.
