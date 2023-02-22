(WAND WEATHER) - It'll be an active weather day across Central Illinois.
A strong winter storm that'll bring heavy snow and blizzard conditions to our north will produce heavy rain and the threat of severe weather for us.
As a warm front moved through this morning, we had showers and a few storms. It'll be a showery, windy, and stormy day Wednesday, especially late morning through early evening.
Along with heavy rain, some of the storms this afternoon could produce damaging winds and an isolated tornado or two.
Rainfall amounts will be in the 1-2" range north and up to an inch south.
The wet weather moves out early tonight with sunshine returning Thursday. However, it'll be rather windy with falling temperatures throughout the day.
Friday will be a breezy and cold day with highs in the 30s after morning lows around 20°.
A few snow showers are possible Friday evening, but the weekend is looking dry and milder.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
