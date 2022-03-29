(WAND WEATHER)- While showers will persist into Wednesday morning, WAND’s Stormcenter Meteorologists are tracking the possibility of thunderstorms becoming severe on Wednesday.
Thunderstorms are likely to pop up mid-morning, however, the severe weather risk comes mainly in the afternoon/evening.
Storm Prediction Center has issued a Marginal Risk (Level 1) for most communities along the I-72 corridor. Meanwhile, points southbound are under a Slight Risk (Level 2) and have an increased chance to see severe weather.
From 11 am until 7 pm Wednesday remains the time to see the greatest risk for severe weather. While all modes are in play, winds are the biggest threat as non-storm related winds could be in excess of 45 miles per hour.
Minor flooding is a concern as storms could leave us with 2” of rainfall through Thursday on an already saturated ground with high riverbeds. Isolated chances of hail of 1” or more is possible, although limited. While chances are small, tornadic activity cannot be ruled out at this time.
WAND Stormcenter Meteorologists stress the importance of staying weather aware as we head into storm season. Make sure you have a way to receive the latest weather forecast and any alerts by downloading the WAND weather app.
