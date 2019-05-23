LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) - The National Weather service confirmed an EF-1 tornado touched down near Lincoln.
The storm damaged places all over town, but one of the hardest hit was the farm belonging to the Oltmanns family.
Dana Oltmanns says the farm has been around for over a century.
The family knew the farm suffered some damage, but they had no idea how badly until the next morning.
"Almost everything on the property has some damage to (it)," Oltmanns said.
Evelyn Belcher took shelter in a bedroom closet when the tornado ripped by her home.
"I came out and tried to assess the damage," Belcher said. "I saw that a bin was stuck on the roof, and I figured it must be part of the grain bins."
All three of the farm's grain bins were uprooted; one ended up on the house, and the others made their way across the street.
The family's grain trailer was picked up by the storm and landed in their shed.
"The crib lost part of its roof, and [the storm] threw a trailer into the shed," Oltmanns says. "A wagon was in the crib on the other side, so it went over the house, and it took a piece of the house and lifted it up."
Despite the damage, the family says they are lucky everyone is OK.
"I'm feeling thankful and grateful it didn't do more damage," Belcher said. "It could've taken the whole house. It could've taken everything, you know."