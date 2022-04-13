Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Variable clouds with strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High near 70F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming clear overnight. Low near 35F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%.