(WAND WEATHER)- Severe weather is on the way to Central Illinois this afternoon.
Tornadoes, damaging winds, and large hail are all possible between 2 and 8 p.m. Wednesday.
Before those arrive, a line of showers and storms will move through this morning. Then, we'll get a few hours of breezy, warm, and humid weather before the severe storms move in.
Highs today will be in the low-70s.
The storms move out early tonight and we'll be windy and much cooler Thursday. Highs will be in the 50s to near 60s.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
