(WAND)- Thunderstorms continue to develop and organize near the Greater Saint Louis Area this morning and will eventually move through Central Illinois. Sunshine this morning only helps to fuel these storms.
Storms can move in as early as 10 am, however, majority of the severe weather threat looks to be between Noon and 6 pm.
Winds in excess of 60 mph are the main threat with this chance of severe weather, but Stormcenter Meteorologists cannot completely rule out a chance for isolated hail or even a brief touchdown.
Make sure you stay weather aware this afternoon.
