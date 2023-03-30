(WAND) - Stormy weather is on the way to Central Illinois.
We'll enjoy a very nice spring day Thursday with breezy conditions, a sun and cloud mix, and highs in the 60s.
Showers and storms move in late tonight and Friday morning. Some hail is possible with this round of storms.
It'll be very windy and warm Friday with highs approaching 70°.
Severe weather, with damaging winds of 70 miles-per-hour or higher, large hail, and even some tornadoes, is likely Friday afternoon and evening, mainly between 5-10 p.m.
Outside of thunderstorms, wind gusts of over 50 miles-per-hour are likely Friday into Saturday morning.
It'll be much cooler Saturday with a few scattered showers. Highs will be in the 40s to near 50°.
Nice weather returns Sunday with a high around 60°.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
