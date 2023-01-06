HARRISTOWN, Ill. (WAND) — According to the Macon County Emergency Alert and Notification System, the sewer main in Harristown has been repaired and is fully operational.
A major break in the line occurred Thursday and affected multiple ares in the village.
Macon County residents who wish to receive emergency alerts related to safety, environment, and weather can sign up at the Macon County Emergency Alert and Notification System site.
