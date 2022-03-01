URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A Mahomet man who authorities said inappropriately touched a child he was caring for is facing an aggravated criminal sexual abuse charge.
Scott P. Gamble, 53, was allegedly caring for this child more than 10 years ago, per a report from The News-Gazette. In December, the alleged victim reported what happened to her. She is now an adult woman.
In an overhear authorized by a judge, Gamble allegedly admitted to the woman he had touched her.
A warrant was issued for his arrest in late February. At that point, Champaign County sheriff's investigators felt there was enough evidence to charge him. He was arrested on Friday.
Gamble is held in lieu of $100,000 bond for the Class 2 felony charge. If he is convicted, he faces anything from probation to three to seven years behind bars. According to court records, Gamble has a past conviction on his record for domestic battery.
The suspect will be back in court on March 25 with an attorney, the newspaper said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.