DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man who sexually abused a child faces over 100 years in prison for the crime.
Mt. Zion man Tracey Janes, 44, was convicted in June on 14 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, three counts of predatory criminal sexual assault and another three for criminal sexual assault. He repeatedly sexually assaulted a young girl.
According to court records, Janes was sentenced to a total of 139 years in prison Tuesday. Each of the 20 charges carried an individual sentence, and he must serve 85 percent of three 15-year terms and three 8-year terms. He must serve 50 percent of the other 14 terms, which each involve 5-year sentences.
Janes also must serve three years to natural life of mandatory supervised release and pay fines and fees.