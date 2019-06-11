URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – A man who involved a teen in a sex act in 2015 will spend six years in prison.
Champaign County Judge Roger Webber sentenced Normal and former Champaign man Al-Rahman Woods, 42, to prison Tuesday, months after he pleaded guilty to charges of attempted aggravated criminal sexual abuse and unlawful communication with a witness. The News-Gazette reports the sexual contact happened in January 2015 in Urbana. The victim, who was 13 at the time, reported the crime in March of that year.
The unlawful communication charge came after Woods called a relative of the victim from jail more than once after his 2017 arrest.
The newspaper says prosecutors were willing to enter into a plea deal with Woods because an uncooperative victim did not want to testify. Charges of aggravated criminal sexual assault, criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse were dropped in the deal.
Assistant State’s Attorney Scott Larson said in court that “compromises like this” are sometimes needed to “avoid re-victimizing the victim” and making her testify.
Both charges against Woods are Class 3 felonies, and Woods is eligible for day-to-day good time, according to The News-Gazette. He has to register for life as a sex offender and will be credited for 10 months served.