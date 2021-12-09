DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A local college student who shared her story of sexual assault sparked outcry from students and action from university leaders.
Tori Karmas said she was was raped at a fraternity party within her first few weeks of freshman year at Millikin University.
"When I was first sexually assaulted, I was assaulted three times by the first member and I ended up getting pregnant because of him," Karmas said.
But things just got worse from there.
"And then five weeks later, I didn't know I was pregnant, and I was assaulted again by a fraternity member," Karmas explained.
Karmas said she suffered a miscarriage shortly after.
She decided to report both assaults to university police, but said little was done.
"Especially with these men still being part of fraternities and still being part of the university in general," Karmas said.
When the investigation into her case led to rumors being spread across campus, Karmas said she decided to take her story public on the website Medium, hoping to let other survivors know they're not alone.
"Know that you are being heard, me myself as a survivor for many years, I do want to be there for other women who aren't being heard or feel like they're not being supported. Just know I support you," Karmas told WAND News.
Now, Karmas is taking action, working with other students and the university to create a sexual assault awareness week. They've held panel discussions, an education day and a Compassion and Unity event.
"It's all just in hopes of actually allowing students the opportunity to have a say in the matter, and for us to actually know how this process works," Kayla Green expalined.
Green is a sophomore at Millikin and said she was also the victim of sexual assault on campus. She wanted to work with school officials to create meaningful change.
"They have already started to implement things going forward for next semester with how they will handle certain situation and certain organizations here on campus," Green explained.
She said both students and administrators share the goal of making Millikin a more safe place for all.
