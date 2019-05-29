SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – A man who sexually assaulted a young girl more than once will spend 50 years behind bars.
Antonio Kidd, 41, of Springfield was eligible for as long as 120 years in prison after he was found guilty of two predatory criminal sexual assault charges in March. His sentence came down Wednesday morning after a three-day trial concluded.
The sexual assault happened to a child under 13, who authorities say was living in Kidd’s home. She told her family about what was happening the morning after one of them happened.
“Given the defendant’s age and the sentence of 50 years, he will likely serve the remainder of his life in prison,” said Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright. “We are satisfied with the sentence and grateful to the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office and Sangamon County Child Advocacy Center for their work on this case.”
Prosecutors had asked for a 60-year sentence for Kidd. His defense team wanted a 12 to 15-year sentence.