VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – A man who sexually assaulted two minors will serve 30 years in prison.
Corey M. Kilgore molested a female teen more than once starting at the age of 12. The teen reported the crime on Oct. 25, 2017, to police, and said the sexual assault happened between 2013 and 2018.
In their investigation, law enforcement found a second victim who reported Kilgore sexually assaulted her when she was in the age range of 8 to 10 years old.
Kilgore faced one count of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child (Class X felony) and two charges of criminal sexual assault (Class 1 felonies). He entered a guilty plea Wednesday to all three charges.
The sentence includes 10 years in prison for each charge. The 30 total years must be served consecutively, and Kilgore has to serve at least 85 percent of the sentence. He will have to register for life as a sexual predator.