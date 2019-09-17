URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – A man who prosecutors said molested a young child more than once is facing charges in Champaign County.
The News-Gazette reports 49-year-old Norman E. Person Sr. is accused of sexually assaulting a 5-year-old child he was supposed to be caring for between April 2018 and April 2019. Prosecutors said Person committed the crime in the garage of his home more than once. That garage had a couch and TV in it.
According to Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink, a report sent to DCFS in April brought the case to the attention of Champaign police.
Person was charged with predatory criminal sexual assault of a child. Authorities took him into custody at his home, located in the 1300 block of Larkspur Lane in Champaign, following an arrest warrant being issued Friday. That warrant had a $400,000 bond.
In 2010, Person faced predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and aggravated criminal sexual abuse charges in Coles County. Those alleged crimes dated to as far as 2007. The charges were dismissed when the victim and a witness died in a car crash on the way to the courthouse on June 1, 2011, according to the newspaper.
Person could face a prison term of six to 60 years if he’s found guilty of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child.
His criminal record includes past convictions, which date back to as far as 1988, for manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, aggravated battery, robbery, domestic battery and criminal damage to property.