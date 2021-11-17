JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A suspect accused of predatory criminal sexual assault is behind bars in Morgan County.
Jacksonville police said they arrested John A. Levins, 62, of the 100 block of Woodfield Blvd. He was arrested at the police department and was later booked at the Morgan County Detention Facility.
The arrest happened at about 3:55 p.m. Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.