RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) - A man accused of sexually assaulting a teen earlier in 2019 is in Champaign County custody.
The crime occurred on March 10 at a mobile home park located on County Road 3000 N. in a rural area of Rantoul, authorities said, when 45-year-old Roberto Velazquez spent time partying at the home of a mutual friend with two or more people. They said the teen decided to go to bed and woke up to find Velazquez forcing her into sex.
The News-Gazette reports authorities took Velazquez, who is from Rantoul, into custody Tuesday morning.
Authorities had issued a warrant for his arrest in late April for four criminal sexual assault charges. Deputies were unable to initially find Velazquez after the victim initially reported the assault. The Champaign County State's Attorney's office filed criminal charges on April 23.
He's expected to appear Wednesday in arraignment court with a Spanish translator, per the newspaper.