FORD COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – A man accused of sexually assaulting more than one minor is facing felony charges.
Charges filed against 38-year-old Elliott man Michael G. Kean include predatory criminal sexual assault and four counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. Prosecutors say he assaulted and abused a female victim under the age of 13 between October and December of 2017. He’s also accused of sexually abusing a different female, who was also a minor at the time, between June and September of 2015.
The sexual assault charge is a Class X felony. Each of the sexual abuse counts are Class 2 felonies.
Kean posted 10 percent of a $100,000 bond and is out of the Ford County Jail. He is scheduled to appear in court in March.
Kean could spend as much as 30 years in prison for the sexual assault charge if found guilty, and anything from probation to seven years in prison if conviction of sexual abuse.