CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities are searching for a wanted sexual assault suspect from Champaign.
A bulletin released Wednesday said police are looking for 22-year-old Lorenzo Juan Cristobal. He's wanted for failure to appear in court on criminal sexual assault and aggravated DUI charges.
Cristobal is Hispanic, 5-foot-5, weighs 125 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. His last known address is 307 S. Elm St. in Champaign.
Bond on the sexual assault failure to appear warrant is $150,000, while the aggravated DUI warrant is for $25,000.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Cristobal or any Champaign County fugitive is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (217)373-TIPS, send a tip online here or visit the "P3 Tips" mobile app.
Tips sent to Crime Stoppers may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 if they lead to an arrest.