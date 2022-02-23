SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield firefighters were called out for a fire at the Wyndham Hotel early Wednesday morning.
The fire was reported in the basement in a small storage room.
The fire was kept in check by a sprinkler head before crews arrived.
The fire did not impact any guests.
Fire inspectors reported to determine a cause. Property Damage was estimated to be in the $40,000 range.
