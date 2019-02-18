SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Springfield Fire Department is remembering a massive arson fire from 1934.
On Sunday, Feb. 18, 1934, fire broke out in the arsenal.
The fire ignited some of the ammunition stored there. Witnesses reported the rifle rounds going off sounded like popcorn popping.
Firefighters prevented 150 pounds of dynamite stored in the basement from exploding.
There were no serious injuries, but the fire destroyed the building.
It was later discovered the fire was started by a 10-year-old boy from a troubled family who "liked to watch things burn."