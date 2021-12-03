DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- The City of Decatur appointed Shane Brandel as the new Police Chief.
City Manager Scot Wrighton made the announcement on Friday that Brandel will take over as Decatur Police Chief effective immediately.
Brandel was previously holding the title of interim Police Chief, but has now formally taken over the position.
“Law Enforcement is a challenging but honorable profession and these are different times for the police,” said Wrighton; “Decatur needs a police leader who can adapt to changing circumstances, reach out to the underserved, enhance local security using new technologies, connect with parts of our community in non-traditional ways and still be completely committed to fair administration of the rule-of-law. After about four months as our Interim Chief, I know Shane Brandel can be this leader”.
Brandel has been a part of the Decatur Police Department for 25 years, holds a Master’s Degree in Criminal Justice from Indiana State University, and served as a Deputy Chief of Police under former Chief Jim Getz. He also was part of the department’s senior management team for 7 years.
“I am honored to accept this promotion and look forward to working with everyone in the community to make Decatur better and safer,” Brandel said, “and to continuing to professionalize and modernize the Decatur Police Department.”
Brandel added, “It has been my honor to serve alongside the men and women of the Decatur Police Department, and I am excited to continue this journey with them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.