DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Infants gone to soon will be remembered with an annual memorial walk in Decatur.
The 2019 Share Walk for Remembrance and Hope, scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 12, is part of National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Prevention Month. The Share Walk itself and memorial service will remember babies lost from miscarriage, stillbirth and infant death.
People involved will walk along the lake shore at Lake Decatur before the name of each child is read in the service. The event will be sure to celebrate each life, “no matter how long or how short,” according to an HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital press release.
“As we walk together, we keep memories alive and offer support to one another. Whether a recent loss, or one that occurred several years ago, we encourage parents and loved ones to walk the steps our babies will never take,” said St. Mary’s Spiritual Care Minister Karla Thornton.
Registration forms must be returned by Sept. 26 to ensure the entire list of names is in the memorial program and T-shirts can be received. Registration and other activities will start at 9 a.m. on the day of the walk, with the walk itself started at 10 a.m. from Nelson Park Pavilion No. 2.
More information can be found by calling (217)464-2045 or by visiting this link.