Labor Day, celebrated the first Monday of September, honors the social and economic achievements of American workers.
In Champaign, the community connects Labor Day to a nice, relaxing day off. Some said Labor Day marks the end of summer. However, a teacher said there is much more than just a day off work.
Joseph Pickell said this holiday recognizes the dedicated workers in the 19th century who fought for worker rights. He said in the 1800's, "people in the top has the power and workers were really suffering long work days, six days a week."
Pickell said child labor laws were not in place and working conditions were less than optimal, so union workers wanted change for American workers.
The first Labor Day happened on Sept. 5, 1882. Thousands of workers marched in a parade demanding higher wages and better working conditions. Twelve years later, Labor Day became a national holiday.
Now, Labor Day is celebrated throughout the nation with parades, BBQs, and gatherings with friends and family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.