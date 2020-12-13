Glassblower Jason Mack is going outside the art studio and into the outdoors this Christmas season. The glass Christmas tree he has erected outside is 31 feet tall and breaks the previous record held in Italy for height of glass Christmas trees. He says the point of this project is to get out of his glassblowing studio and get the community involved in a trying time.
To do this, he has built a mobile furnace, which he will have lifted to where he is to drip the liquid glass around the rotating metal frame. He says this technique is completely new.
"Making it onsite with the mobile furnace is totally unique", Mack said.
He says he hopes this will bring some life to Champaign in a trying time. That's also why the tree is made solely out of recycled green and clear glass that the community has donated.
"People just bring it to you, and I love that community aspect and it's both economic and environmentally friendly and it gets the community to be part of the tree and the process", Mack said.
Mack makes and sells ornaments and miniature glass trees to help fund the project.
"It's really important to me to bring a smile to people's face in a time when a lot of people are struggling", Mack said.
