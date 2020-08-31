SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Another central Illinois county has joined a growing list of counties under warning status for COVID-19 statistics.
Shelby County had a positivity rate of 9.3 percent for the week ending on Aug. 22, according to a Monday press release. This is an increase from a positivity rate of 7.7 reported during the week ending on Aug. 15.
The county reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 on Aug. 31, bringing its total to 208 positive cases. The age range of the 10 new cases is from 32 to 79, health officials said, and each person has moderate symptoms.
A county is placed in warning status when two or more COVID-19 risk indicators increase. As of Aug. 31, 30 Illinois counties were under warning status. Cass, Logan, Moultrie and Effingham counties are also part of this list in central Illinois.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.