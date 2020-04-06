SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The first confirmed case of COVID-19 has been reported in Shelby County, the Shelby County Health Department announced on Monday.
The resident is a 67-year-old female and is currently in self-isolation at their secondary residence in Sangamon County.
Health officials are working to identify all close contacts she has had. However, officials say they believe the exposure risk is very low.
Federal privacy restrictions prohibit the release of any additional information.
