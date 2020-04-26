Shelby County announces tenth positive test for COVID-19

SHELBY COUNTY, Ill (WAND) — A 64-year-old female has tested positive for COVID-19 bringing it to a total of ten cases in Shelby County.
According to the Shelby County Health Department, the 64-year-old female and a member of the community integrated living arrangement that the 3 other individuals previously tested positive in. Every resident of the home has tested positive as of Sunday.
This individual had tested negative last week and developed symptoms less than 24 hours after the negative test. The Health Department then ordered a re-test for the individual, which came back positive.
Federal privacy restrictions prohibit the release of any additional information.
