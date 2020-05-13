SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Shelby County board approved a measure that allows businesses to re-open despite Governor JB Pritzker's executive order.
Board members voted unanimously to allow businesses to operate, however, they warned that if a business chooses to re-open to check with their insurance company to make sure they will still be covered.
The county says this measure makes it where they will not go after businesses or restaurants that re-open.
Shelby County currently has a total of 11 confirmed COVID-19 cases including one death. 9 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Shelby County.
Under the governor's executive order, restaurants would not be allowed to re-open until phase 4. Currently, Shelby County is in phase 2.
