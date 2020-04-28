SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Shelby County Health Department announced the first death due to COVID-19 in the county.
The resident died due to complications with coronavirus disease. The person is a 73-year-old male from Shelbyville. and was hopstilized at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon.
Health officials say he tested positive for COVID-19 on April 24 and passed away at 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday. He did not have any underlying health conditions.
No other details have been provided.
