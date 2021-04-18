CLARKSBURG, Ill. (WAND) - A missing Shelby County woman has been found dead according to the family of 72-year Sherry Hubbartt.
Illinois State Police put out a missing person person advisory for Hubbartt on Sunday after her family last saw her at her home in Clarksburg.
The family says Hubbartt has been found and is no longer alive. Details on her death and where and when she was found has not been released by illinois State Police.
Police say Hubbartt was in the company of Clayton Anderson, 25, in a 2009 Chevrolet Impala. ISP later sent an update saying the suspect and the vehicle were found. ISP says Hubbartt is still missing.
