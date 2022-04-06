SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Central Illinois has been experiencing a lot of spring rain, but even an inch or two from a fast moving storm can become deadly in communities that often flood.
In Shelby County, flooding is a typical part of the spring season.
"Anytime we get any amount of rain, (an) inch or inch and-a-half of rain, in a short period of time, there's going to be roads that flood. Don't drive through those roads," Austin Pritchard, commander of the Shelby County Dive Team, told WAND News.
Just last weekend, the Shelby County Dive Team rescued a driver who went off the road in Sigel.
"Many times that water is moving and it can actually move the car. It can move it off the roadway, or move it into a ditch into deeper water- and at that point, you're stranded, Sheriff Brian McReynolds explained.
The county's 14 man dive team is ready to respond if you need help. But they can quickly become overwhelmed after heavy rain.
"We were on one call and we got paged to go on another call during that. Fortunately, we have mutual aid with neighboring counties," Pritchard added.
Last weekend it was all hands on deck to search for a missing man whose car was pushed off the road by rushing water before he drowned.
"We have to call in many resources, including the dive team and fire department, to assist. It can be a lengthy or recovery effort unfortunately," McReynolds told WAND News.
Pritchard said if you find yourself stuck, call 911 right away.
"The best thing is to stay in your vehicle. Now if there is a fear that the vehicle is moving, your best option is to get out and get on top of the vehicle," Pritchard added.
It is better to avoid getting stuck in the first place by turning around if you see standing water.
"If you can't see the roadway, it might (have) compromised the roadway itself. You think the road is there, but the road has actually been washed away," McReynolds said.
Lake Shelbyville is above summer pool levels. But the Army Corps of Engineers is working with Shelby County officials to hold off on releasing water until the weather improves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.