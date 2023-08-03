SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — The county board sat through another fiery meeting in Shelbyville as the future of the county's Dive Team remains up in the air.
Shelby County community members were hoping to get answers at the Public Safety Committee meeting, but they left with more questions than answers. The committee was meeting Thursday night, for the first time since the Shelby County Board voted to create the Dive Team as an agency of the county, about three weeks ago. WAND News reported that the entire Dive Team, including the commander, resigned at the end of that meeting, effectively leaving the county with no dive team.
"People could get hurt, people could die," one resident said during an open public comment period.
The committee was expected to discuss and recommend action to the county board, but they said there has been no clear resolution with the Dive Team members that resigned, leaving them in limbo.
"We've got a major public safety issue that's affecting this county and putting lives in danger, and all we've gotten from this committee is 'we don't know anything,'" another public commenter argued.
"You know how urgent this issue is, I think I would be picking up the phone every day of the week until I had an answer as to how we're going to fix this," another resident shared during public comment.
The Public Safety Committee Chairman, Don Tate, told WAND News it is now up to the county board chairman to appoint a commander of the Dive Team and hire a new staff so the county can move forward.
"We're waiting for the county board chairman to act in recreating the Dive Team I guess you could say," Tate explained.
Board members said they are continuing to communicate with the former Dive Team commander. WAND News reached out to the former commander to learn if he is considering returning to the position. We did not receive a response.
WAND News will continue following this developing story.
