Shelbyville, Ill (WAND) – Shelby County Sheriff Sean McQueen has submitted his resignation just 44 days after being sworn to fill a vacancy. The resignation will be effective November 5, 2021.
The McQueen letter was obtained by the Edgar County Watchdogs. In it McQueen says a life changing job opportunity is his reason for leaving. A forensic audit of the sheriff’s office is underway and is expected to be completed in November or December.
McQueen says he has been in law enforcement for 31 years. The Shelby County Board will appoint a new sheriff to replace him.
